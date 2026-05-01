Sales of used electric vehicles on the rise in Minnesota amid gas price hikes

Minnesota's statewide average price for a gallon of gas is the highest consumers have seen in four years.

Data from the American Automobile Association shows the cost of a gallon of regular is now above $4 for the first time since 2022.

With gas prices at an all-time high, drivers say they hesitate because they know it'll cost a lot to fill up.

Betsi Thomas says she's making changes.

"Cutting down on commutes and going out a little bit less," Thomas said.

Others are ditching gas engines for electric vehicles. The switch can lead to more than $2,000 a year in savings for a fully electric vehicle and $1,500 for a hybrid, according to the U.S Department of Energy.

Pavel Ihnatovich owns GS Motors, a used EV-focused dealership in Hopkins, Minnesota. He said rising gas prices are one reason why his vehicles are a hot commodity.

"Sales are double, busier than ever. Lot of foot traffic, lot of people calling, lot of people coming for test drives and a lot of people buying," said Ihnatovich.

A study done by Cox Automotive shows that used EV sales are up more than 25% from this time last year.

According to experts, used‑EV growth is expected through the end of the year.