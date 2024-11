WINONA, Minn. — Flames tore through a building and well-known horse farm near Winona on Thursday afternoon.

The fire started at the Minnesota Equestrian Center around noon and burned for hours, according to KTTC.

Two horses died, but no people were hurt, officials say.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

KTTC

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.