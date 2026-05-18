Minnesota motorist shot in the face by "errant round" fired from family's target shooting range, sheriff's says

A Minnesota motorist was shot in the face Friday by "an errant round" fired by someone on a family's nearby target shooting range.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 78-year-old man from Sherburn, was driving south on Highway 4 near 380th Street in Union Grove Township when he was struck just before 4:45 p.m.

The victim soon spotted deputies parked in their squad car off the highway, who said the man had "blood visibly coming from the mouth."

The man was rushed to Paynesville Hospital before being airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. The sheriff's office says his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Deputies later executed a search warrant at the property with the shooting range and "evidence was recovered."

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating the case.

Union Grove Township is about 90 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.