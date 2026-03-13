Meet the Minnesota doctor bringing medical accuracy to "The Pitt"

The hit HBO Max series "The Pitt" is getting buzz for how real it feels, and there's a Minnesota doctor making sure it stays that way.

Dr. Jacob Lentz is an ER physician at M Health Fairview Lakes in Wyoming, Minnesota.

"They really care to get things right, and so there's a lot of doctors and nurses in the mix making sure that things are as accurate as possible," Lentz said.

Lentz is one of them, serving as a technical consultant for the show. That gig is on top of his work as a physician, splitting his time between Southern California and Minnesota.

"I continued to work full-time while consulting a bit. Most of last season or season two, I would like wrap up, like on a Friday, and they're like, 'Alright, we're wrapped,' and I was I like, 'Cool, I'm going to go to work now,'" he said.

Lentz pores over episode scripts, giving insight to jargon, props and even choreographing who's doing what and when. Then he's on set, answering questions and ensuring accuracy.

"I'm there to sort of make sure that things look realistic and that everyone's saying the words the right way and people are kind of like reacting the right way," he said.

It's no doubt a grind, but one Lentz calls a privilege.

"I will confess, like I felt, still feel pressure because I don't, I want to, like, represent our field, and do, you know, make sure we're doing things the right way and so on," he said. "So it's been really gratifying, you know, like to see that they actually did pull it off."

The show's been renewed for a third season. Don't bother asking Lentz for any spoilers.

"Um, no, because I like having a job," he said.

While he didn't want to give away any upcoming show secrets, Lentz did say "The Pitt" fans can expect some really good medical cases, great acting, amazing props and make-up work.

New episodes come out on Thursday nights. The season two finale airs April 16. There's no word yet on when season three will air.