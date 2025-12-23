Minnesota sheriffs ask DOC Commissioner Schnell to step down, citing "discontent" with county jails

County sheriffs from across Minnesota are asking the Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell to step down.

The Minnesota Sheriffs' Association submitted a vote of no confidence on Dec. 8, with 72 of Minnesota's 87 sheriffs voting in favor.

"To have that large of a number of sheriffs sends a pretty strong and loud voice of extreme discontent and dissatisfaction with how the department of corrections is interacting with local jails," Rick Hodsdon, a lawyer representing the group, said.

Hodsdon added that this vote is unprecedented for the association.

A resolution calling for Schnell's resignation accuses the Department of Corrections of "inconsistent rulings" and "arbitrary and capricious reduction in the authorized bed capacity of multiple jails, causing local taxpayers to needlessly spend millions of dollars in funds to board inmates," among other things.

Hodsdon pointed to a nearly 20% reduction in inmates at the Hennepin County Jail ordered by the department in 2024, which cost the county millions to move inmates. That order followed several inmate deaths, failures to meet well-being checks and staffing requirements.

"Hennepin County alone, one year, had to spend $5.3 million in contracts for boarding out prisoners because of these orders," Hodsdon said.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections responded to the accusations, saying it takes these statements seriously.

"Actions taken by DOC's Inspection and Enforcement Unit are rooted in law, supported by documentation, and driven by the obligation to prevent harm, protect life, and reduce legal and financial risk to counties and the state. When deficiencies rise to the level of serious risk, DOC has a duty to act," the department said.

Hodsdon describes the relationship between the Department of Corrections and county sheriffs as "dysfunctional."

The department agrees the relationship has soured, saying in part, "That level of constructive participation has not occurred under the current, Trump-appointed leadership at MSA, despite sustained outreach..."

The executive director of the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association, James Stuart, was nominated by President Trump to serve as Minnesota's next U.S. Marshal. Stuart's nomination is still under consideration by the U.S. Senate.

"I think it's absurd and outrageous for the DOC to try and bring partisan politics into an absolutely nonpartisan issue," Hodsdon said.

Hodsdon says issues between the two sides predate Stuart's appointment, with the association saying the commissioner's approach to county jails has changed in the last few years.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's Office tells WCCO the governor is confident in the commissioner's leadership.

"[The Governor] continues to encourage good-faith engagement to address concerns and ensure Minnesota's correctional system remains safe, fair, and fiscally responsible," a spokesperson said.