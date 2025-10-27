President Trump nominates former Anoka County sheriff to be Minnesota U.S. marshal

President Trump has nominated the former Anoka County sheriff to be Minnesota's next U.S. marshal.

James Stuart served as the Anoka County sheriff from 2011 to 2023. After he retired, he took on the role of executive director for the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association.

Stuart was one of two names put forward by Minnesota's Republican congressional delegation; the other was Bob Kroll, the former Minneapolis police union president who is barred from policing in three of the state's largest counties.

James Stuart WCCO

The current marshal for the District of Minnesota is Eddie Frizell. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Stuart would serve as marshal for four years.