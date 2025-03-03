Minnesota DNR sees continued stability in moose population

Minnesota's moose population appears to have stabilized, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The results of the Minnesota DNR's 2025 population survey shows the most recent population estimate in the state is approximately 4,040 animals.

Back in 2009, the moose population estimate was approximately 8,000. However, in recent years, the Minnesota DNR says the population has fluctuated around 3,700 animals.

Researchers warn Minnesota moose remain at risk. Long-term survey trends show the moose population has declined about 60% since the mid-2000s. Scientists say climate change, parasites and predator impacts on calf survival all play a part.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is February 22, 2024.