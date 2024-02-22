Watch CBS News

Warm winter impacts Minnesota's moose population

Every year, biologists take flight to count moose in Minnesota. They're in the process of doing it right now in the Superior National Forest near Ely. We wondered how our state's largest wild animal is faring in such an unusual winter.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.