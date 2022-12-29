Watch CBS News
Minnesota DNR has multitude of suggestions for outdoor winter fun

Our NEXT Weather forecasts help you plan for whatever is happening outside. That includes finding ways to have fun when the temperatures are hovering around freezing or colder.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a number of activities you can enjoy for free or little charge.

Winter camping

  • There are 25 state parks & recreational areas.
  • Camber cabins & yurts are available as well

Rent snowshoes or skis

Ice fishing

  • It's free to fish in many state parks,
  • Free kits available to borrow

Family Friendly Events

  • Escape rooms, crafting, wildlife education

Vehicle Permits

December 29, 2022

