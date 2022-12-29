Minnesota DNR has multitude of suggestions for outdoor winter fun
Our NEXT Weather forecasts help you plan for whatever is happening outside. That includes finding ways to have fun when the temperatures are hovering around freezing or colder.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a number of activities you can enjoy for free or little charge.
- There are 25 state parks & recreational areas.
- Camber cabins & yurts are available as well
Rent snowshoes or skis
- Rentals at 30 parks & rec areas
- Prices vary, some are free
- MN Ski Pass ($10/daily or $25/season)
- It's free to fish in many state parks,
- Free kits available to borrow
- Escape rooms, crafting, wildlife education
Vehicle Permits
- The cost is $7 per day or $35 for an annual permit.
- Can rent passes from the library
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.