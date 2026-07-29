This year shaping up to be one of worst for fish kills, Minnesota DNR says

This year is shaping up to be one of the worst on record when it comes to fish kills, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

As of Tuesday, DNR Fish Health Supervisor Isaiah Tolo said they had received more than 220 reports statewide. It's expected that number will climb.

The unusually warm conditions have pushed water temperatures to levels that stress fish and reduce oxygen levels in lakes. According to the DNR, Minnesota is on pace to record about 300 fish kill reports by the end of the year, roughly double the number typically reported annually.

For longtime fishing guide Captain Brian Koshenina, owner of Muskies and More Guide Service, the impacts have been noticeable on the water.

Koshenina, who has guided anglers on Minnesota lakes for more than two decades, said this year's heat has stood out, as the DNR has recorded Minnesota lake and river temperatures at 86 degrees or above.

"A lake that I was on yesterday, it's a small lake, less than 300 acres, I had a water temp of 89 degrees," Koshenina said.

The effects have been visible. Earlier this month at Centerville Lake in Anoka County, hundreds of northern pike, bluegill and largemouth bass were found dead in the water.

A fellow guide in the Otter Tail area has adjusted his approach because fish have become less active in the heat, Koshenina said.

"He's fishing a little bit slower because the fish have been sluggish with all the warmer water temps," he said.

Koshenina said he had to cancel some outings because it has been too hot. He encouraged anyone spending time on the water to take precautions, including staying hydrated.

The DNR advises anglers to avoid overhandling fish during periods of extreme heat to reduce additional stress on fish populations.

Residents who observe dead fish in lakes or rivers can report fish kills through the DNR's website.