Get a text from the "Minnesota DMV"? It's a fake, officials say.

State officials are warning Minnesotans that texts about unpaid traffic tickets are part of a scheme to steal personal information.

The Department of Public Safety said the texts purport to be from the "Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles" or "DPSMN" and request payment, using "threatening language to pressure them into paying."

"These messages are not only fraudulent — they're frightening," said Driver and Vehicle Services Director Pong Xiong. "We understand how upsetting it can be to receive multiple threatening messages demanding payment. If you're unsure, please reach out to us directly. We're here to help protect your information and your peace of mind."

The agency said not to open any links in these text messages and that it will never request payment or even broach traffic tickets via text. Anyone who has already fallen victim should report it to the FBI.

Officials also recommended following these steps:

Do not respond to the message or click any links. DPS and DVS will never ask for your information or money by text.

Do not give money or personal information.

If you think the message might be real, contact DVS through our website at drive.mn.gov.

Report the message as junk or spam and delete it.