Minnesota Department of Health investigating after raw milk sends child to hospital

MINNEAPOLIS -- Health officials are investigating an outbreak believed to be linked to raw milk that sent one child to the hospital.

The Minnesota Department of Health says it has linked eight cases of cryptosporidiosis and one case of E. coli to milk purchased from Health Harvest Farm and Kitchen. The department encourages anyone who recently purchased milk from the farm based out of Hillman to discard the product and not consume it.

Officials say the milk may be labeled natural A2 milk and consumers may be unaware that it is not pasteurized. Pasteurization heats the milk to a high temperature for a short time to kill harmful germs that can contaminate the milk, including cryptosporidium, E. coli and salmonella.

Everyone who became sick reported having consumed raw milk from Healthy Harvest Farm and Kitchen prior to the onset of their illness. Four children under the age of 10 fell ill. One person is reported to have had both illnesses at the same time.

Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps and diarrhea. People typically become sick two to five days after consuming contaminated food.

Those infected with cryptosporidiosis may develop diarrhea, stomach cramps, loss of appetite and experience weight loss about a week after contamination. Symptoms may go in cycles, in which a person may seem to get better before feeling worse again.

The Minnesota Department of Health is working to identify anyone who may have purchased milk from Healthy Harvest Farm and Kitchen, and encourages anyone who has gotten sick after consuming the milk to reach out through a confidential online survey or email health.zdu@state.mn.us.