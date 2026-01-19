Minnesota college dance teams win big at UDA Nationals in Florida

The Minnesota Gophers rallied on Sunday after a fall on stage to win first in D1A pom for the fourth season in a row. This was the program's 24th national title.

They also took first over the second-place team by just three-tenths of a point.

"It really was an incredible weekend," said Minnesota head coach Amanda Gaines. "To be able to take home the pom title, this one means more than any one in recent memory."

Minnesota parents were also thrilled with the outcome.

"I brought this [championship hat] along," said dance dad Dat Le. "Just in case they win the 24th national championship."

The Gophers also snagged third in D1A jazz, and they weren't the only standouts in that category.

Minnesota State University-Mankato held tight to their championship title in the Open Division, taking first in jazz for the second year in a row. They also took first in pom.

"I feel like all of our hard work just paid off for this weekend," said Claire Quinn, an MSU junior. "It just feels super rewarding."

"We've had such an amazing season," said MSU head coach Madison Hebrink. "Being able to put our best performances on the floor is such a great thing, and honestly, my heart was beaming the entire time."

The University of Minnesota-Duluth was not far behind MSU in the same division. The Bulldogs snagged second in both jazz and pom for the second year in a row.

Coming in fifth for open pom was St. Cloud State University. They took seventh in jazz.

The University of St. Thomas spun their way to high rankings in Division 1, taking fifth in both jazz and hip hop.

The College of Saint Benedict also competed in open pom and jazz. They made it to jazz finals, finishing in ninth.