Tommie dance team preps for return to UDA College Nationals

Several Minnesota teams are preparing for what's being coined as the "Super Bowl of Dance."

The UDA College Nationals are two weeks away, and one of the dominant squads bringing their talents to nationals comes from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

Schoenecker Arena transforms into a stage for the Tommie dance team, turning up something special for the big tourney.

"Jazz especially is probably my favorite dance that I've ever done in my 18 years of dancing," said senior dancer EK Ronkainen.

It's a routine that stretches their skills, and their storytelling.

"It just brings emotions that I can't even explain in me," said Ronkainen.

The 18-time UDA national champs are coming off a second-place finish last season. They're facing some of their toughest competition yet, as the University of St. Thomas transitioned to Division I.

But head coach Julia Harris says after 17 titles in the open division, they welcomed the new challenge.

"For our program, we were so excited to have this push to a new level and competing against teams of a caliber that stretch all across the U.S.," Harris said.

The Tommies got a taste of winning in DI only once when the current seniors were rookies. Ronkainen says that gives them motivation to finish their college careers on top.

"I think it definitely gives us that fight under our belt and we know that we can do it, especially because we've done it before," Ronkainen said. "And as freshmen, I remember coming on the team, we had this calm, collective energy and I think we need to channel that this year and we'll be good."

The prep for nationals is grueling for these dancers, who endure long practices while the rest of campus is still on holiday break. But as they fine-tune every move they will make in a three-minute routine, they're encouraging each other along the way.

The Tommies have a huge graduating class with eight seniors. Danielle Nelson says it feels like their purpose is bigger than their placement at nationals.

"It's simply about being together and having something to be proud of when we walk off the floor and when we leave nationals," Nelson said. "I don't think I've met a more selfless group or team in my life."

The Tommies also compete in D1 hip hop, and are the only Minnesota collegiate team to compete in that style. Everyone else competes in jazz and pom.

WCCO's Marielle Mohs will be in Orlando to cover all the action at the UDA College Nationals from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18.