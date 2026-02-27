Minnesota budget leaders to unveil latest economic forecast

State budget leaders are set to release Minnesota's latest economic forecast on Friday, setting the stage for any discussions about additional spending this year.

Minnesota is in the middle of a two-year budget, so lawmakers don't have to pass a new one before this session ends. But inevitably, there will be supplemental items this year.

Back in December, state economists projected the budget would stay positive in the near term. However, they pointed to rising costs and slower revenue growth that could push the state into the red in the next two years.

"We're projecting higher income tax collections in the near term, but slower economic growth will limit tax collections into the next biennium," said Erin Campbell, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget. "At the same time, significant increases in health care costs, increased forecast spending are putting more pressure on our efforts to achieve a structural balance."

There are two key questions for the budget forecast: How much room is there to pass funding for any policies this year? And what does the looming deficit look like based on the latest numbers?

"For the last two budget forecasts, Democrats stood up here and warned Minnesotans about what could happen to our state budget and economy as a result of Donald Trump," said DFL House leader Rep. Zack Stephenson. "And now we're seeing the consequences."

Republican House Speaker Rep. Lisa Demuth says the state's problems lie in spending, not revenue.

"We did last year a great job of cutting state spending in last session, but our forecast as we've seen does show there's a lot more work to do," Demuth said.

Preliminary numbers are expected to be released around 9:30 a.m. Friday. At 12:30 p.m., we are set to hear from Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders who will go over the full documents.

This story will be updated.