Minnesota budget forecasters predict surplus in short term, but deficit in the future

Minnesota will see a higher-than-expected surplus for this current budget, but is expected to see a deficit in the future due to spending outpacing revenues, according to state budget experts.

Minnesota Management and Budget released its latest forecast on Thursday, showing a projected surplus of $2.45 billion for the current two-year budget period. The Legislature approved that spending plan funding state government and its services in June during a special session.

Lawmakers framed that budget with an eye towards a previously predicted nearly $6 billion budget deficit in future years and the final deal included spending reductions to shrink that projection to $1.1 billion.

But this most recent forecast shows that the future deficit has grown to $2.9 billion.

"The governor and Legislature made significant progress last legislative session in reducing the projected negative balance," said Erin Campbell, commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget, during a briefing.

But while the state is in a "stronger place" to respond to the budget challenges, "clearly there's more work to do," she added.

Officials said higher health care costs and slow economic growth are driving that gap between revenues and spending.

