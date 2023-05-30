Minnesota bowler Nick Pate brings home gold for Team USA

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Minnesotan has brought home the gold for Team USA following an international bowling tournament. The team competed in the PANAM Male Bowling Championships in the Dominican Republic this weekend.

"To say I'm a gold medalist from the Men's PANAM is pretty awesome," professional bowler Nick Pate said.

Pate, of Inver Grover Heights, is already back at practice after coming home with the gold.

"The best is when you hear that national anthem. You put your hand over your heart with the gold. Yeah, best feeling in the world," he said.

That feeling and the quality of competition drives Pate.

"Being on Team USA, going against some of those Latin-American countries, and then being on the professional circuit, you have to be at your best at all times," said Pate.

Pate started knocking down pins at age 3, but waited until 15 to start competing. By 17, he was the #1 high school bowler in Minnesota. In college at Midland University, he took the steps to make Team USA for the first time and went pro after graduation.

"I will forever remember Drkula's 32 Bowl. I shot my first 300 there," said Pate.

While practicing at his current home, Cedarvale Lanes in Eagan, WCCO asked him how many perfect games he's rolled.

"I don't keep track anymore. It's probably 50 to 100. Probably closer to 100 in my life," said Pate.

Even with all those 300 games under his belt, Pate practices and does a full-body workout five days a week. Then there's the mental game.

"I do have a psychology degree. It does help a little bit, just thinking things through. Mental is the most important thing in bowling," he said.

Pate also keeps a log of every game. He offers some advice for recreational bowlers.

"Get some lessons. Find a coach that's nearby. Start with mental training just to get that mindset right," said Pate.

His mind is set on a future with more gold medals and pro tour wins, a future that started thanks to the support he got growing up in Minnesota.

"I've been bowling a long time and it takes a community to get me where I'm at today," said Pate.