Minnesota BCA identifies man fatally shot by deputy in Bagley

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday announced the identity of the man fatally shot by a deputy following a brief pursuit last week.

Authorities say 75-year-old Dennis Hoie, of Bagley, died during the Thursday incident.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, deputy Noah Hallman with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office fired his department-issued firearm after Hoie fired a flare gun toward deputies.

Hallman, who has three years of law enforcement experience, has been placed on critical incident leave.

Investigators say a deputy recognized Hoie at a gas station on Central Street West in Bagley just after 12 p.m. and tried to arrest him on outstanding felony warrants. Hoie then fled in his pickup truck.

A Bagley police officer performed a PIT maneuver on Hoie's vehicle, causing it to spin out and come to a stop in a residential driveway, the bureau says.

Law enforcement then attempted to get Hoie to exit his vehicle. Authorities say Hallman broke the passenger side window of the vehicle as Hoie "pulled a flare gun and fired it toward the deputies" on the opposite side of the vehicle. That's when Hallman shot Hoie.

Despite life-saving attempts, Hoie died at the scene.

A deputy on the driver's side of the vehicle suffered a graze injury to his head but did not need medical attention, according to the BCA.

Investigators allegedly recovered an orange flare gun from the scene of the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is still investigating the incident and, when complete, will present its findings to the Clearwater County Attorney's Office for review.