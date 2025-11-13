Deputy fatally shoots man in northern Minnesota following brief pursuit, sheriff's office says

State authorities are investigating after a deputy shot and killed a man in northern Minnesota on Thursday.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 12 p.m., a deputy recognized a man at a gas station in Bagley and knew he had a felony warrant for his arrest. The deputy approached the man to arrest him and authorities say "a physical altercation" ensued, in which the man was able to get in his vehicle and drive away.

The deputy chased the man east on U.S. Highway 2 as other law enforcement officers joined the pursuit. Authorities say the man at times drove his vehicle into the opposite lanes of traffic. Attempts to block the vehicle were not successful.

According to the sheriff's office, the man drove through a residential yard before turning north and entering another yard, where authorities stopped the vehicle. The chase ended less than half a mile away from where it began.

Law enforcement attempted to get the man out of his vehicle and, in response, the man "discharged a weapon at them that fired a flare type projectile," the sheriff's office says. A deputy then shot the man. Despite life-saving attempts, the man died at the scene.

Authorities say one deputy sustained a minor injury during the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be leading the investigation into the shooting.

Bagley is about 27 miles west of Bemidji.