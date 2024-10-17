Minnesota BCA, Anoka County Sheriff's Office ask public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl

ANOKA, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a 16-year-old girl who went missing in September.

According to the sheriff's office, Tivona Cardenas was last seen in north Minneapolis. She is from Andover.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Cardenas is reported to be 5 feet 2 inches tall and has black hair and brown colored eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Cardenas had the left side her nose pierced and wore a stud-style earring. She also has a notable marking on the right side of her face, underneath her eye.

If you know anything about Cardenas' disappearance or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-324-5000.