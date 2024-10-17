Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota BCA, Anoka County Sheriff's Office ask public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 17, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 17, 2024 03:03

ANOKA, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a 16-year-old girl who went missing in September.

According to the sheriff's office, Tivona Cardenas was last seen in north Minneapolis. She is from Andover. 

yt-fmn-castle.jpg
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Cardenas is reported to be 5 feet 2 inches tall and has black hair and brown colored eyes. 

At the time of her disappearance, Cardenas had the left side her nose pierced and wore a stud-style earring. She also has a notable marking on the right side of her face, underneath her eye. 

If you know anything about Cardenas' disappearance or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-324-5000.

Mackenzie Lofgren

Mackenzie Lofgren is a web producer and digital content producer at CBS Minnesota. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on CBS Minnesota's streaming platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.