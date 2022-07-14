Minnesota Aurora FC, propelled by die-hard fans, win first-ever playoff game

EAGAN, Minn. -- Fans propelled the Minnesota Aurora FC women's soccer team through its first playoff game Wednesday.

The team beat the Indy Eleven 2-1, after not losing a match during its inaugural season.

"They're fearless," said Wes Cutter from Mendota Heights. "They're young ... they're so into it. It's incredible. It's inspiring to watch them just be crazy.

Maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that thousands of people invested to be a part of the brand-new team.

"The fact that it's a women's team, and girls' soccer is huge in the state of Minnesota, I think there's that huge connection between that," said Mandy Kanikula from Farmington.

Daniel Banyas from Burnsville pointed out that the success of the National Sports Center in Blaine shows that soccer will always be a big draw for the community.

For the kids in the crowd Wednesday, especially the young girls, parents and grandparents know how much it means to have this team.

"[My daughters are] both trying out for high school [soccer], so it's just huge to have that opportunity for them to see people that have come before them," Kanikula said.

The Aurora now advance to the semifinals of the USL W League playoffs.

WCCO-TV has a partnership with Minnesota Aurora FC, and all the team's home games will be streamed online at CBS News Minnesota, available to fans on the CBS News app and Pluto TV.