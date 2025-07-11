Aurora FC returns home for USL W semifinals with big goals in mind

Aurora FC is trying to punch their ticket to the championship this weekend in the USL W playoffs. It's their second time making it to the final four teams, after an undefeated season.

They got here this season after taking down Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati last weekend 1-0. Second-year forward Saige Wimes got the game-winning goal in the 88th minute.

"It took like every last bit of energy I had in the tank to get that run to finish," said Wimes.

In-season, Wimes plays for the D1 University of Kansas Jayhawks, whom she helped lead to the Big 12 championship last fall, but this recent moment with Aurora tops it.

"This is even more cool because I got to actually score the winning goal that got us that championship, so I have to say number one [moment] for sure," said Wimes.

Midfielder Mariah Nguyen is one of the club's top three scorers.

"It was such a dream season," said Nguyen, who has been on Aurora since day one, along with seven other teammates, and getting to the USL W semifinals is part of their plan to make this year unforgettable.

"I think that we're truly fighting for each other and wanting to finally do it, which we haven't gotten to, but we've gotten really close, so it's just ... this is all or nothing," said Nguyen.

The consistency of making the playoffs every year, and having so many veterans, is what head coach Jen Larrick credits for the club's success.

"This is my thirrd year in this league and I've not seen that consistency on the rosters that we play against," said Larrick. "I could say a million times over how crucial those returners are to this team culture."

Team chemistry, mixed with home-field advantage, should be the recipe Aurora needs to get to the 'ship.

"It definitely makes such a difference playing at home with the energy we get to feed off of the crowd and each other and so we're super excited," said Nguyen.

The match, Aurora FC vs Utah United, is a 7 p.m. kickoff at TCO stadium on Saturday. Tickets are still available, and kids under 3 get in free.