Minnesota Aurora FC tackling mental health this season

Aurora Football Club is gearing up and expecting another undefeated season with a deep playoff run.

While winning is always top of mind for this team, so is something even bigger than them.

"A lot times, especially as women, you're told just to come and get the job done, don't be emotional and just do the work," said Aurora rookie defender Elizabeth Overberg.

Overber is used to playing under pressure with the Gophers. But she's grateful now to be continuing her soccer career at a higher level with a team focused on destigmatizing mental health.

"The whole reason we're out here playing soccer is because we love it and it's something that's supposed to add to our lives, and a lot of times sports can become negative and take from our lives," Overberg said.

New this season, Aurora FC is partnering with NAMI Minnesota and a group called "We Are 8" that focuses on building a healthy digital space.

Dani Young, a former professional soccer player herself, is leading this partnership.

They're not only providing the players with mental health resources, but fans too.

Before every game, players will warm up in jerseys sharing the 988 suicide crisis hotline to remind people watching that free help is available.

"Then at the end of the year we're going to sign those and auction them off and the proceeds are going to go to NAMI," explained Young.

There will also be a "mindful moment" before every home game where fans are encouraged to put down their devices and connect with other fans through high fives, hugs, or words of kindness.

New Aurora FC head coach Jen Larrick is a big supporter of this new initiative.

"Sports is a stressful, crazy thing to go into and if we're going to ask them to do that and play in front of thousands of people, we have to have the support so they can take care of themselves," said Larrick.

It's a consistent reminder that as we watch a sport we love together, we are not alone.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.