Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announces run for third term

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced he is running for reelection. He sat down on Monday with WCCO to share his decision.

Ellison says this year, the need to run is even more urgent.

"I feel so strongly that we have to continue to fight for a fair economy for Minnesotans, and I have been doing that in terms of lowering prices for insulin, standing up to bad landlords, but also to stand up for Minnesota's rights as a state because Minnesota has been the target of, like so many other states, of federal overreach," Ellison said.

Ellison says he will continue to fight the Trump administration in court. He has filled 38 lawsuits against President Trump. The administration has filed three lawsuits against Minnesota. Ellison credits his court wins for allowing the state to hang on to $2 billion in federal funding. Ellison has sued the administration over transgender rights.

"The law of the state of Minnesota is people can participate in the sport in which they are gender identified. That's what the law is. We are upholding the law," he said.

Mushrooming fraud cases are and will be an issue. WCCO asked the attorney general why there is so much fraud and if he's done enough to stop it.

"My office has prosecuted over 300 people for Medicaid fraud. We are fighting the problem of fraud. We are solving the problem of fraud," Ellison said.

Political analyst Larry Jacobs says Ellison will try and run against the president.

"I think he is clearly setting this up as a referendum on Donald Trump, who he has been challenging repeatedly in court," Jacobs said.

WCCO asked Ellison if he sees his reelection bid as a referendum on Mr. Trump.

"I think in many ways, it's fair to say that it is," he said.

Ellison won his 2022 reelection bid by less than 1%. He says this time, he will attract more voters outside the metro.

"We have sued the Trump administration for these tariffs. We are in court fighting for Minnesota farmers," he said.

Minnesota has not elected a Republican to statewide office since 2006 and Minnesota has not elected a Republican attorney general since the 1960s.

As of Tuesday morning, Ron Schutz, a corporate attorney and army veteran, is the only Republican running for attorney general in 2026.