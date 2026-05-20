Minnesota Air Rescue Team completes first nighttime rescue, saving canoers stranded in Boundary Waters

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team completed a nighttime hoist rescue for the first time.

Two people in the Boundary Waters called for help last week after their canoe capsized and their gear was lost. The duo was stranded in the wilderness near the Canadian border.

Riley Onofrio is the systems operator and he controls the hoist on the helicopter. Onofrio sent his partner over 100 feet down on a cable to the ground and then brought the two survivors up to safety. Both were uninjured.

"When we were about, I'd say, a quarter mile out, we were able to see a small campfire that they had set up as a signal fire. And with night vision goggles that stand out in the woods because there really is no ambient source light," said Onofrio.

The crew says specialized equipment and training completed last fall enabled them to pull off the nighttime rescue.

Dean Grothem is a pilot with the Minnesota State Patrol and says now, they don't have to wait for first light. The crew can start their rescue mission right away.

"This helicopter is so much more capable," Grothem said. "It's a much more rewarding feeling when somebody calls and asks for help; you can say yes instead of saying, 'Well, no, we have to wait until tomorrow.'"

The helicopter first debuted last summer thanks to millions in funding from the Minnesota Legislature.