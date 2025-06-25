Inside the Minnesota Air Guard's 148th Fighter Wing

There are no B2 bombers nor is there even an Air Force base in Minnesota, but the Minnesota Air Guard's dual mission of readiness and responsibility contributes to protecting the homeland.

"We're able to project power if need be," Col. Scott Prom of the Minnesota Air Guard's 148th Fighter Wing explained. "Since 2005 basically we've been on a deployment cycle every other year. We spend one to three months supporting the federal mission overseas in CENTCOM, in Pacific Command, in the Northern Command and in the U.S."

The 148th's fleet comprises of roughly 20 F-16 fighter jets — the same kind of aircraft deployed by the U.S. last year to help shoot down hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones fired at Israel.

According to Prom, the aircraft's presence in Minnesota is key to providing the military with a deep bench of pilots, mechanics, engineers, maintenance technicians and communication operators, among other critical vocations.

"There are many types of people serving the country, and they're your neighbors," Prom, who grew up in St. Cloud, added. "Especially in the Guard, they are your neighbors. I hope people feel more secure having F-16s in your backyard and realize the training we're doing and it's a resource we use not just federally but statewide."

Alongside the 148th Fighter Wing is the Air Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing based at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and its fleet of eight C-130H aircraft, which have long been a workhorse transporting both troops and cargo.

"The C-130 trademark is in and out of short, unimproved airstrips," Lt. Col. Stacey Meiner said. "That's the mission when we're deployed, and our second is airdropping anything we can haul and drop it to where our troops are in the field."

Meiner, a native of Waconia, has been a pilot for more than 20 years, and has flown the C-130 through tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and even Antarctica.

"A lot of why being in the Guard is amazing is because a lot of people are like me. We've had a lot of jobs and stayed in the same unit," she said. "We enjoy taking care of and making sure the homeland is secure."

Looking ahead, the Air Guard is hoping to modernize its fleet with next generation aircraft, including the F-15 and F-35.