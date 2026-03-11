Minnesota activists say Target boycott is not over

National activists, boycotting Target, say a great deal of their demands have been met, bringing the boycott to an end. But local activists say the boycott continues.

"So thank you for praying with us, marching with us, and staying with us, and stay tuned for the next fight because this fight for us has now reached its conclusion," said Rev. Jamal Bryant.

Rev. Bryant declared at a press conference in Washington D.C. that the year-long boycott against Minnesota-based Target has ended.

"Don't be fooled the target boycott continues. It continues because the demand has yet to be met," said Jaylani Hussein.

Local activists say they launched the nationwide boycott. They claim Rev. Bryant's "Target Fast" came months later.

"At the end of January 2025, we called for a nationwide boycott of Target his 40 days fast began in March and again it was limited to 40 days so how did 40 days turn into him being seen as the leader of the Nationwide Target boycott," said Nekima Levy Armstrong.

The boycott came after Target walked back some of its diversity policies, and this group say it continues because the main demand has not been met.

"What we learned today Target has said they have not made a single concession they have not made a single demand or change to their policies, and they are staying the course on their plan to continue to deny diversity equity and inclusion in this company," said Hussein.

A spokesperson for the national protest confirmed that Target made no new commitments or reversals.

But said Rev. Bryant is satisfied that Target remains committed to DEI, according to USA Today.

On the boycott, target told us in a statement they are quote "pleased to be moving forward," and said they will "continue showing up as trusted neighbors."

"Continue to double down hold target accountable the boycott continues," said Levy Armstrong.

Target admitted the boycott has led to decreased store foot traffic and slow sales.