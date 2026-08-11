Minnesota's 2026 primary day is underway. Here's what you need to know about the notable races

The 2026 Minnesota primary is underway Tuesday, as voters head to the polls to cast their ballot in statewide and local elections.

The races will determine candidates for each party for the November general election.

Here's what you need to know for the primary election:

What are the notable races for the 2026 primary?

Seven Republican candidates are facing off in the Minnesota governor's race. Three of the top candidates — Kendall Qualls, Lisa Demuth and Mike Lindell — all sought out President Trump's endorsement.

Lindell, a businessman who recently stepped down as CEO of his company MyPillow in order to focus on the race, eventually earned Trump's endorsement. Lindell has been a close associate of Trump's for years, and has repeated false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The Minnesota GOP endorsed Qualls at a convention earlier this year. Though Demuth, the Minnesota House Speaker, initially said she would abide by the GOP endorsement, she decided to continue her race because of voting machine irregularities at the convention.

On the Democratic side, Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the presumed frontrunner of the gubernatorial race, as she faces no significant opposition.

The showdown for the Democrats lies in the U.S. Senate race between two of the DFL's biggest stars: Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Rep. Angie Craig.

Flanagan is the country's highest-ranking Native woman in elected office, and earned the DFL endorsement earlier this summer. She represents a more progressive wing of the party, though has fielded questions about Medicaid fraud under the Walz administration.

Craig represents the state's Second Congressional District and holds a significant cash advantage in the race. She has walked back her support for the Laken Riley Act, which made it easier for the Trump administration to indefinitely detain undocumented people accused of nonviolent crimes.

What else is on my ballot?

There are also candidates for secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general on the ballot. Depending on where you live, you could also have state lawmaker races, county commissioner and school board elections to vote in.

To see a sample ballot, click here.

How do I find out if I'm registered to vote?

You can find your voter registration status by going to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State's website.

Minnesota has same-day voter registration, so it's not too late to register for the 2026 primary. You can register online ahead of time, or you can register at your polling location.

Where is my polling location?

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State has a tool to find your polling place on its website. You'll need to enter your zip code or city and county, then your street address.

When does voting end on primary day?

Polling places close at 8 p.m. However, if you're in line by 8 p.m., you can still vote even if you don't reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

Where can I find election results?

You can see results as they come in on WCCO's results page.