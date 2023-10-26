Minneapolis weightlifter to compete in Mr. Olympia competition: "Bodybuilding took me off death row"

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis weightlifter is leaving next week for the Super Bowl of bodybuilding.

Charles Griffen worked on his arms Wednesday ahead of the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition.

"This week we can still improve, so I'm still pushing the limits this week," he said.

Griffen's worked out in Minneapolis for years.

It'll be the third time Griffen competes at the pinnacle of the weightlifting world, but he says this one is what he's been building toward since he took up the sport.

"My mom passed away in 2012 and I like to say I was on death row," Griffen said. "Drugs, alcohol, everything. I was riding my motorcycle 160 miles per hour, drunk, on cocaine...Bodybuilding took me off death row. It gave me life again. It put happiness in my life."

Griffen says the sport also gave him structure and discipline.

He lifts six times a week for at least an hour. He eats five to six meals a day, mostly steak, chicken and rice.

Griffen calls his body its own advertisement for his personal training business.

"I walk around, everybody looks at me like I'm a circus animal," he said. "Like, 'Wow, look at this, look at that.' I love it, man. I love it, because it shows my hard work."

Griffen doesn't believe he can win Mr. Olympia, but the hope is for a top-10 finish.

"Really enjoy the whole moment and really put my body on display like I know how to," he said.

In case you're wondering what it takes to win, judges grade on symmetry, muscularity and level of conditioning.

Mr. Olympia starts next Thursday in Orlando.