1 dead, 8 hurt in Minneapolis amid string of weekend shootings

One person is dead and eight others are hurt in a string of weekend shootings across Minneapolis.

Police say the first shooting occurred Friday around 5 p.m. near North Humboldt and 26th avenues. A man was outside of his home when shots rang out, leaving him with multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 9:35 p.m. Friday, two men were shot outside in the area of north Lowry and Logan avenues.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was found shot in an alley near Mortimer's Bar and Restaurant off South Lyndale and Franklin avenues. He told police he was outside walking when he was hit.

Just before 12:50 a.m. Saturday, police say a man outside was shot near North Penn Avenue, just north of Highway 55, by someone driving by.

Around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a man suffering from gunshot wounds showed up at Hennepin Healthcare, with police later determining he was shot in the area of North Lyndale and 45th avenues.

Police comb the scene of the shooting outside a business off Northeast Lowry Avenue and Fourth Street Northeast on June 28, 2026. WCCO

Just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a man showed up to Children's Minneapolis hospital with a gunshot wound he said occurred when he was asleep inside his vehicle.

On Sunday around 1 a.m., a man was found laying on the ground near Bloomington Avenue and East 24th Street. He was brought to Hennepin Healthcare where he later died. Police say investigators "located evidence of gunfire, including a firearm recovered next to the man who died."

On Sunday just before 1:30 a.m., a 15-year-old girl was shot in the area of Hennepin and Laurel avenues in downtown. Two boys, ages 14 and 15, were soon arrested in connection to the shooting.

And just before 1:50 a.m. Sunday, a man was found shot inside a business off Northeast Lowry Avenue and Fourth Street Northeast. Investigators believe the shooting began as an altercation in the business's parking lot.

With the exception of the shooting of the 15-year-old girl, police say no arrests have been made in any of the cases. All surviving victims have injuries described by police as non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).