Man, 19, hospitalized after shooting in north Minneapolis; no arrests

A 19-year-old man is injured after a shooting in north Minneapolis on Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident on the 2600 block of North Humboldt Avenue at 5:03 p.m. Officials said they found the man inside a home with apparent gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

The officers provided medical aid before the man was taken to the hospital, police said.

Two Minneapolis Police Department vehicles are parked by the 2600 block of North Humboldt Avenue after a man was injured in a shooting in the area on June 26, 2026. WCCO

According to investigators, the man was outside the home when shots were fired and ran inside after he was injured.

Police said Friday night that no arrests had been made and that they were working to learn what led to the shooting.