Minneapolis voters break turnout record in 2025 election, unofficial numbers show

Voters in Minneapolis turned out in record numbers for the 2025 municipal election, city officials said.

According to the unofficial results, 147,702 voters cast their ballots in the election, which is 55% of registered voters. That's compared to the previous record of 145,337 voters, or 54% turnout, in the 2021 election.

Citing a report from the University of California San Diego, the city says Minneapolis was one of only two U.S. cities to have more than 50% of voters cast ballots for a municipal election in 2021. The other city was Seattle.

"This year's record-breaking turnout is something our entire city can be proud of," said Katie Smith, director of elections and voter services. "It's a reflection of the incredible dedication of our voters and the 1,900 election workers who made Election Day run so smoothly. On Election Judge Appreciation Day, it was inspiring to see our community turnout and participate."

City officials say the record turnout was partly due to early voting, which had the second-highest turnout the city has seen in a municipal election.

Voting results will remain unofficial until the Municipal Canvassing Board approves them. That meeting is set for Monday.

The Minneapolis mayoral race has yet to be decided as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. With nearly all ballots counted in the first round, no Minneapolis mayoral candidate garnered enough votes to prevent second-choice votes from being a deciding factor in the race.

Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey holds a 10-point lead over his closest challenger, state Sen. Omar Fateh.

