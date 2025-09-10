Minneapolis set to spend $750K+ to fill eight more empty storefronts

Eight local artists and entrepreneurs are set to fill empty retail spaces around downtown and Uptown Minneapolis.

Upwards of $750,000 is being spent by the city to subsidize two years of rent.

Last year, the city paid to help five arts organizations in downtown, including Flavor World, which opened in May. Flavor World specializes in events, products and services for artists.

"Things have been going great," Drew Kinkade, Flavor World owner, said. "It's been so fun to build out this space, find more ways to activate, it brings people through the door."

"Economic development takes investment, and the approach that the city is taking with the Vibrant Storefronts program is a really commonsense way to connect the dots and address the need," said Ben Shardlow, chief of staff for the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

This year, the program will expand to three Uptown locations, another neighborhood known lately for empty storefronts.

"I think it's exciting that it was expanded beyond downtown," said Damla Erten, co-founder of the Uptown Community Coalition. "I really like the idea of having some of these spaces in Uptown filled with these projects."

While Erten said she likes the idea behind Vibrant Storefronts, she said the program may lack longevity, since the help with rent is cut off after two years.

"Artists are more creative-minded; they're not necessarily business people," said Erten.

She wishes the city were more involved with the business aspect of things.

"Being totally hands off in one of the most kind of crucial and like important aspects of that deal is not really setting them up for success," said Erten.

The program has so far set Flavor World up for success, Kinkade said, and hopefully a bright future in Loring Park.