City-owned vehicle crashes into Minneapolis utility pole, 1 injured

Minneapolis police say one person has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries after he crashed a city-owned vehicle into a utility pole.

According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of 1st and University avenues northeast around 2:10 p.m. Friday. The driver, identified as a male, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

After the crash, police say a power outage was reported in the same area, and a stretch of 1st Avenue was closed for hours.

No word on what led up to the crash, which only involved one vehicle.