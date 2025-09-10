Minneapolis VA showcasing veteran art

The Minneapolis VA looks more like an art gallery this week. The 2025 National Veteran Creative Arts Competition Showcase is underway.

"There is no loss for creativity within our veteran community," said Ali DeCamillis, an art therapist at the VA.

The four-day event features paintings, photography, sculptures, creative writing and live performances. The top three finalists in each division go on to the national competition later this year.

"I love each piece of art because there's always a story that goes with it," said DeCamillis. "Their artwork isn't always about their military experience, sometimes it is, but its more about healing as a person. Finding their sense of identity through art. making connections with each other and really beginning to see beauty in the world."

Art is the best way to cope for Army veteran Delsita Day.

"I paint through pain sometimes," said Day. "Being sad I just create something pretty and beautiful and that makes me happy."

"Excellent, excellent it has been a great addition to my life, and I don't think it would have happened without art therapy," said Marine Dick Rettke.

"Our goal is to honor their voices, both their personal and their military experience," said DeCamillis. "This event is really special, as are our veterans, we love them. we love what we do here."