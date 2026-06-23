Minneapolis police investigate second triple shooting in single day

Minneapolis police are now investigating two triple shootings that both occurred Monday.

Police say officers were called to a reported shooting in the area of North Girard and 16th avenues around 8:20 p.m., where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds: a woman inside a car and a man standing outside.

Soon after, officers were tipped off to a third victim who was "hiding in a shed" down the block. That man was taken to North Memorial Health for treatment, while the two other victims were treated at Hennepin Healthcare. All have injuries police say are not life threatening.

Investigators comb the area of the triple shooting off North Girard and 16th avenues in the Near North neighborhood on June 22, 2026. WCCO

Police say they're still trying to figure out how the three victims are connected.

This shooting came about 20 hours after three people were shot less than three miles southeast off East Hennepin Avenue and University Avenue Southeast. Police say this shooting happened about 12:30 a.m., and one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

About 24 hours before that triple shooting, two men were shot — one fatally — near the Wedge Community Co-op off Lyndale Avenue South and West 22nd Street. And three hours before that, a woman was shot in the head and hand near Bossen Field Park, just north of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Police are still investigating all four cases and say no arrests have been made.