Woman shot in head, hand near Bossen Field Park, Minneapolis Park Police say

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head and hand late Saturday night near Minneapolis' Bossen Field Park.

The shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m. near East 58th Street and South 28th Street, just north of Highway 62 and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to the Minneapolis Park Police Department.

The victim "was conscious and speaking before being transported to a hospital," according to police, though her exact condition is unknown. Park police are still investigating.

Law enforcement gather near Bossen Field Park on June 20, 2026. WCCO

This was one of at least three shootings that occurred this weekend in the city. Two men were shot early Sunday morning near the Wedge Community Co-op off Lyndale Avenue and West 22nd Street. One of the men later died at Hennepin Healthcare.

Three people were shot just after midnight Monday near East Hennepin Avenue and University Avenue Northeast. One of the victim's injuries is considered life threatening, according to Minneapolis police.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases, and both Minneapolis police departments say the respective investigations are ongoing.