Minneapolis police investigating fatal Lyndale Avenue shooting

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting they say killed one man and injured another early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Lyndale Avenue South at 1:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say he was transported to HCMC, where he died.

Police later learned that a second man who may have been involved in the shooting arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates a group was in a parking lot when another group began to shoot at them.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Minneapolis Police Department by email at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online.