Police investigate triple shooting near busy northeast Minneapolis intersection

Three men were shot early Monday morning near a busy northeast Minneapolis intersection, and police say one of the victims is fighting for his life.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. near the area of East Hennepin Avenue and University Avenue Northeast.

Witnesses called 911 to report "multiple rounds of gunfire" and seeing people fleeing on foot in the area.

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Police say officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. About 10 minutes after the shooting, two others arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with wounds that aren't considered life-threatening.

This was the third reported shooting this weekend in the city. A woman was shot in the head and hand Saturday night near Bossen Field Park in the southeast corner of the city.

About three hours later, two men were shot near the Wedge Community Co-op off Lyndale Avenue and West 22nd Street. One of the men later died at Hennepin Healthcare.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases, police say, and the respective investigations are ongoing.