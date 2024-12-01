First-of-its-kind clinic in Minneapolis offers services for people with, at risk of HIV

MINNEAPOLIS — A first-of-its-kind treatment center aimed at helping those living with or at risk of HIV is now open in Minneapolis.

The Aliveness Project's Thrive Clinic and Pharmacy opened on Sunday, which also marked World AIDS Day.

The dedicated HIV pharmacy will make it easier for Minnesotans to get care.

People will be able to receive full-service care all in one location including case management, free meals, groceries, phones and now a pharmacy. It is a trusted space where privacy and dignity are provided.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the center will help uplift those living with the disease.

"We need a community — you need a whole group of people rallying around a common cause that not only believes we can have people living tremendously healthy and beautiful lives, but also are there for one another, and that's a huge part of what this Thrive pharmacy, this Thrive center, can ultimately offer," Frey said.

Money spent at the center stays within it also. Profits from filled prescriptions get reinvested into their programs like health care and housing access.