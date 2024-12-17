Minneapolis boy, 17, dies after being shot outside his Phillips home, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis' police chief is asking for the public's help to find out who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy on Monday night in the Phillips neighborhood.

Police say officers were called at about 7:13 p.m. to a home off East 25th Street and 11th Avenue South, a couple blocks east of Children's Minnesota.

The boy was found dead inside the residence from several gunshot wounds. Police believe he was "outside his residence with others when shots were fired." He then ran inside and collapsed.

Officers at the scene tried unsuccessfully to save his life with the use of CPR and a chest seal.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara calls the shooting "a senseless act of gun violence."

"We are asking anyone in the community with information to help our investigators by providing any information they have about this incident," O'Hara said. "We all must work together to end this level of violence in our neighborhoods."

No arrests have been made.