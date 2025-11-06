Minneapolis organizations ready to bridge gap in child care ahead of educators' strike

In less than a week, thousands of Minneapolis students could be out of class and parents are considering their options.

Over 4,000 members of the Minneapolis Federation of Educators are set to walk off the job on Tuesday if they can't reach an agreement with the district.

"If they do go on strike, what will happen, especially if kids aren't in school? What will happen on the streets?" said Stephanie Calemberg, a mother of a Minneapolis Public Schools student.

Calemberg says she doesn't want any students to fall behind.

Ariel Goldsmith, a mother of two students, says while she supports the teachers in their fight, she's concerned about how long the strike could last.

"Grandparents, hanging out at home and trying to sort out the options," said Goldsmith. "That's the nervous part for us."

Some organizations are trying to bridge the gap, like the Boys & Girls Club, which plans to extend its hours in the event schools close.

"We've had a number of caregivers reach out the first moment it was announced," said Terryl Brumm, the president and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities. "We want to make sure we're there for kids."

Brumm says their programming is free and they even have options for teens.

The Minneapolis Children's Theater Company is also opening its doors to students who may be affected by the strike, something they've done before.

"We helped create day camps during the 2022 strike," said Amanda Espinosa, the theater arts training manager. "We had about 40 to 50 families signing up, and occasionally, if there was an emergency, we would accept a family, of course, the day of."

Their daily programming starts at $55 a day and will be on their website next week for those families who are looking for childcare.

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation will offer extended hours, youth programming and food at a handful of centers across the city.

The district says there will be limited childcare at some schools but only for families of elementary school kids who cannot find any other options.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis Public Schools said negotiations with the union continued on Thursday.

"MPS remains committed to reaching an agreement quickly that is student-centered, fair, and that substantially addresses union and district priorities within available resources," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

As for child care offerings at schools during the potential strike, the district says openings will be limited for pre- through fifth graders who cannot find any other options for supervision.

As for daily meals, Minneapolis Public Schools will offer food at 12 sites across the city.