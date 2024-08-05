Watch CBS News
Semi jackknifes on I-35W in Minneapolis, spilling fuel, blocking all southbound lanes

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are at the scene of a semi-truck crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi jackknifed on the interstate's southbound side near Stinson Boulevard at about 1:17 p.m., causing the vehicle to leak fuel and block all lanes of traffic.

There are no reported injuries and the cleanup is still underway, the state patrol says.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

