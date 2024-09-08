Watch CBS News
Local News

3 injured in Minneapolis stabbing late Saturday night

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 8, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 8, 2024 01:31

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a stabbing that injured three people on the city's southside Saturday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing on the 3100 block of Park Avenue just before midnight.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from stab wounds. One of the men had life-threatening injuries while the other's did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Both men were transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

A third stabbing victim arrived at Hennepin Healthcare a short time later. Police say he had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Preliminary information indicates there had been an argument amongst a large group exiting a gathering. That's when a fight began and the three men were stabbed, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

No arrests have been made.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.