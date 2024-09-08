3 injured in Minneapolis stabbing late Saturday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a stabbing that injured three people on the city's southside Saturday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing on the 3100 block of Park Avenue just before midnight.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from stab wounds. One of the men had life-threatening injuries while the other's did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Both men were transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

A third stabbing victim arrived at Hennepin Healthcare a short time later. Police say he had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Preliminary information indicates there had been an argument amongst a large group exiting a gathering. That's when a fight began and the three men were stabbed, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

No arrests have been made.