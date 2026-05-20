Twin Cities parks systems recognized as top five in the country

The Twin Cities parks systems rank among the top five in the country, according to the nonprofit organization Trust for Public Land.

Minneapolis parks ranked third while St. Paul parks ranked fourth. The top spot went to Washington, D.C.

The nonprofit looked at the percentage of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park, park space per capita, acreage, city investment and amenities in order to determine the rankings. It found that in the Twin Cities, 99% of residents can walk to a park in under 10 minutes.

Minneapolis and St. Paul also spend more than double the national average on their parks: Minneapolis spends $346 a person while St. Paul spends $309, while the average is $154.

St. Paul has also upped its per capita investment, according to the nonprofit. Last year the capitol city spent $248 a person, but was able to invest more this year through its "Common Cent" 1% sales tax measure, which reserves 25% of its revenue for parks.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top park systems in the nation for the twelfth year in a row. Our parks shine a light on our commitment to sustainability and equity in Saint Paul," said St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her. "We cannot underestimate the role parks play in creating a thriving, resilient city where people want to live, work, play and invest."