Speeding down 30% at traffic camera sites in Minneapolis, city says

The first real citations for a Minneapolis safety camera program are rolling out Friday.

The city installed cameras at five locations where they see the most dangerous speed violations. Since the cameras went live last month, data shows there has already been a 30% reduction in high-risk speeding at those sites, according to the city.

The city says it will start issuing citations Friday to drivers detected traveling 10 mph over the speed limit. For first-time offenders, the city will issue a warning, but for additional offenses, drivers will receive a $40 fine. If a driver is traveling 20 mph over the speed limit, they'll see an $80 fine.

Instead of paying the first fine, drivers can take a free traffic safety class.

The five high-risk intersections are: