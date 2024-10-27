2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Minneapolis homeless encampment on Sunday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a homeless encampment.

The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately provide many details about the shooting but said two men died on scene while a woman was transported to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Three people were detained but police say they are still determining if and how they were involved in the incident.

The shooting occurred around the 4400 block of Snelling Avenue at approximately 2:21 p.m.

This is the second deadly shooting that has occurred at a Minneapolis homeless encampment over the weekend. On Saturday morning, another shooting left one dead and two injured.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.