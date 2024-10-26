One dead, two injured in shooting at small Minneapolis homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis, leave two people injured and one dead.

Police say they responded to a call about a shooting at 21st Street East and 15th Avenue South at approximately 4:42 a.m.

Upon arriving, officers found three adult men injured by gunfire to whom they rendered immediate medical aid. All three men were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died as a result of his injuries.

Police are working to piece together the events that led up to the incident and how the men are connected to one another. Police say they're also looking into the possibility that three suspects may have fled the scene on foot.

"Once again, tragedy has occurred at a homeless encampment and all three of the injured are known to police," said Chief O'Hara. "Those injured today are part of the at-risk population in homeless encampments. They are suspects, witnesses, and victims of crimes. The level of crime, the drug use, and other things associated with encampments continue to create very unsafe conditions that we are working with our partners to try to address."

Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to report any information to CrimeStoppers. You report tips anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.