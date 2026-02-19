100-year-old Minneapolis Ski Club brings together adrenaline junkies

It's the 100th anniversary of the Minneapolis Ski Club. And that means ski jumpers are celebrating.

One of the best views in Minnesota is at the top of a Bloomington hill. But 15-year-old Jacob Larson isn't here for the scenery. He's here for the jump.

"It's definitely a big adrenaline rush and I think it's super fun," said Larson.

During the pandemic, Larson couldn't play basketball, so he joined the Minneapolis Ski Club. He started with small hills but gradually worked his way up to the bigger ones.

Over the past century, Larson's story has become a common one in this part of town.

"We've been ski jumping on this parcel of land since before Bloomington was even incorporated," said Chris Broz, Minneapolis Ski Club president.

The first jumps were smaller, relatively speaking. But as the club grew so did the platform. In 2000, the current one was built. It's 30 stories from the very bottom of the hill, to the very top of the jump.

Broz is also a former U.S. ski team coach. A lot of work goes into just maintaining the jump. They blow their own snow, pack it in, and put in grooves for the skiers to follow.

"We put thousands of gallons of water on it to make it an absolute ice rink. It's almost like a bobsled luge run," said Broz.

Their skis are carbon fiber, and their suits are designed to hold air. After all, hangtime and distance are what matter most.

When they get going, ski jumpers can reach speeds of up to 50mph. And they can be in the air for up to 6 seconds.

"This hill, we've had jumps just as far 300 feet on this hill," said Broz.

The club has produced a number of Olympians over the years, and Larson is hoping to be the next one. Being an adrenaline junkie, and having a need for speed will only help him reach his goal.

"It's a crazy feeling. You can't really get it anywhere else. It's just you and the air around you. You feel the pressure on your skis and your body, and you are just kind of floating," said Larson.

The Minneapolis Ski Club has puts on shows every winter. Their ski jump is located on Bush Lake Road in Bloomington, near the Hyland Hills ski area.