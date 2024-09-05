1 dead, 2 hurt in separate late night Minneapolis shootings

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead and two others are hurt in separate shootings that happened late Wednesday and early Thursday in Minneapolis.

Police say the first shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near 19th Street East and First Avenue South, where two females were hurt by gunfire. Both victims later showed up separately at a local hospital and are expected to survive. A man in his 20s was shot dead at the same location on Tuesday.

The second shooting occurred overnight Thursday less than a mile northeast near East 15th Street and Portland Avenue, where police say an argument led to a man's death — the city's fifth homicide in a matter of days.

WCCO

Officers found the victim with life-threatening gunshot wounds and he soon died at the scene. Police believe the suspect likely left on foot.

"We're going to do everything we can to pinpoint those individuals who are in that community, in that neighborhood, causing the harm," Sgt. Garrett Parten said. "We're concerned for the neighbors, the people that live there, and we'll do everything we can to bring people to justice."

Police say they don't have much information on what led up to the gunfire, but they have forensic scientists processing the scene.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.